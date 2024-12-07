UP: Far-right leader invokes 2002 Gujarat riots over Bangladesh minorities concern

A far-right leader and general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti Jitendranand Saraswati made inflammatory remarks stating that India might witness violence reminiscent of the 2002 Gujarat riots if there is a “Godhra-like plot” against Hindus.

Saraswati made this statement during a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar, reportedly organized by the extremist group, Hindu Raksha Samiti to protest against “persecution” faced by Hindus in Bangladesh in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar on December 5.

While addressing a huge audience, Saraswati claimed opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi issued a warning that a “Bangladesh-like” situation could emerge in India. He said, “If such a thing happens it will lead to a repeat of the 2002 Gujarat massacre.”

His speech aligns with a border narrative among far-right bigwigs in India who often use fear-mongering of communal violence to rally support from Hidus communities.

Similarly, by invoking the memory of the tragic circumstances of the Gujarati riots, Saraswati seeks to mobilise his base while simultaneously issuing a threat against perceived threats to Hindu rights.

Historical context

The Godhra train burning and the Gujarat pogrom of 2002 have always been focal points for discussions about communal violence in India.

As a consequence of the event, widespread riots erupted in Gujarat, leading to significant loss of life and property, particularly affecting Muslim community members in the state. The violence, especially in the form of riots, stirred up severe criticism and even accusations of complicity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.