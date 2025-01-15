UP farmer held in Hyderabad for possessing illegal firearms

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old farmer has been arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday, January 15 for allegedly possessing illegal firearms including two country-made pistols, a tapancha and 10 live rounds.

The accused has been identified as Harekrishna Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. He studied up to the intermediate level and relocated to Hyderabad with his brother in 2019. He worked at a company in Bibinagar before returning to his village to take up farming.

According to reports, Yadav’s village was located near Bihar border which allowed him to establish connections with illegal firearm manufacturers. Facing financial difficulties, the accused allegedly devised a plan to procure low-cost weapons from Sampath Yadav of Bhojpur, Bihar, and sell them in Hyderabad for a profit.

Hyderabad’s Rachakonda police seized the firearms, ammunition, and a mobile phone during the arrest.

A case has been registered and attempts are being made to identify his local contacts and potential buyers.

Further investigation is ongoing.

