UP: FIR against man after Yuva Vahini alleges ‘love jihad’

After the Hindu Yuva Vahini obstructed an interfaith marriage claiming ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Monday, the police filed an FIR. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by an individual against the man accused of “love jihad.”

The couple was forcibly stopped by the right-wing group who had turned up to register their marriage at the Moradabad district court.

The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc), and the anti-conversion law in the state, the Indian Express reported.

The right-wing group also alleged that the man, who is a resident of Moradabad, deceived the woman by falsely depicting himself as a Hindu when he introduced himself to her on social media.

The couple had eloped from Ludhiana, Punjab, and were going to get their marriage registered in the Moradabad district court. A missing person’s report was also filed by the woman’s family after she went missing from Ludhiana.

On Monday afternoon, the right-wing group members accosted the couple and caused a ruckus, thereby preventing the couple from registering their marriage. After that, the couple was handed over to the Civil Lines Police by the Hindu Yuva Vahini members.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurujeet Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the Ludhiana missing person case said, “The woman has been handed over to her parents. We had registered a kidnapping case here against the man. We are investigating further.”