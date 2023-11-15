UP: Fire breaks out in two coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express

The cause of the fire was not known immediately. "The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. No causalities reported as of now.

The New Delhi Darbhanga Express caught fire on Wednesday evening. No causalities have been reported so far

Etawah/New Delhi: A fire broke out in two coaches of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

Four people suffered minor injuries. According to preliminary information, they are not burn injuries, Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjai Kumar said.

“The fire broke out in two coaches of a passenger train headed to Darbhanga (in Bihar) from Delhi. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the blaze,” Kumar told PTI.

“Ambulances and a team of doctors are present at the spot. Injured passengers, if any, will be provided proper medical care,” he said.

The North Central Railways, however, said one coach was gutted in the fire.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the guard at the Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express’ coach number S1.

“The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. Everyone is safe and there is no report of any casualty as of now,” he said.

According to sources, the affected coach has been detached from the train.

