UP: Four-year-old girl killed as six houses collapse in Agra

Agra: A four-year-old girl was killed and a few others were injured as six houses collapsed in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Thursday morning due to excavation work in a nearby dharamshala, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Vikas Kumar, the incident took place around 7 am.

Excavation work was going on in a dharamshala in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. Under its impact, six houses and one temple collapsed, the police officer said.

“Three persons were trapped under the debris. They were identified as Vivek Kumar and his two daughters — Videhi (5) and Rusali (4),” the police officer said.

They were taken to a hospital where Rusali died.

Manoj Verma, another resident whose house collapsed in the incident, told PTI, “With the grace of god the incident happened in the morning when very few people were in their houses. Had it happened at night, many people would have been trapped.”

The police officer said they are investigating the matter.