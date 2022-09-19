UP: ‘Garima Griha’ to be set up for transgender citizens

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will set up ‘Garima Griha’ (dignity homes) for the transgender community.

It has also been decided to provide identity cards to all transgender citizens and to ensure enrolment of children of members of the community in Ashram-type schools, run by the social welfare department.

Also Read No objection to madrassas survey: Darul Uloom Deoband

The state’s social welfare minister Asim Arun said that ‘Garima Griha’ would be set up in each district and where the transgender community would be given education, and skill training and be made aware of various Uttar Pradesh government schemes that they could avail themselves.

Along with 75 homes, the state government would also set up 75 security cells for the community.

“The idea is that once all the transgender people have identity cards, then all of them can be enrolled and linked to various government schemes,” the Minister said.