UP: Girl stabbed 16 times after she resists rape in Lucknow

Lucknow: A girl was stabbed 16 times after she resisted a rape attempt in the PGI Kotwali area of the state capital, police said on Friday.

The police said that a young man pulled away the girl, who was returning from her coaching class on a scooty, and attempted to rape her. The incident happened on Thursday.

The girl resisted and the accused, Pankaj Rawat and his friends, stabbed her 16 times before people heard her screams and rushed her to a nearby hospital and also informed her family members.

According to reports, the accused, Pankaj Rawat, was harassing the victim for the last one year.

The girl had also complained about this in the PGI police station but at that time the police had reached a settlement in the matter.

A case has been registered in the PGI Kotwali on the father’s complaint in the case.

Inspector PGI, Rana Rajesh Singh, said that four police teams are carrying out raids in search of Pankaj and his friends. Some suspects have been detained and interrogated.

The condition of the girl remains critical.

