UP governor mandates uniform for students in all state colleges, universities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday, May 21, mandated uniforms for all universities and colleges in the state.

Patel, the chancellor of all state universities, issued the direction on Wednesday at a meeting in Jan Bhavan.

The order pertains to all government and aided colleges affiliated to Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, an official statement said.

Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna welcomed the move, saying, “Discipline measures being implemented by her in universities are in the interest of students.”

The governor also issued strict instructions to teachers, saying no teacher should indulge in any act that harms the dignity and stature of the profession, the statement said.

She stressed the need for the holistic development of students and directed teachers to attend classes on time and ensure the regular attendance of students.

Patel emphasised improving the condition of women’s hostels and ensuring they stay away from anti-social influences.

Patel said vocational and skill-oriented courses should be introduced to make female students self-reliant and employable, and suggested courses related to beautician training, mehendi art, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy and millet-based food preparation.

The governor stressed promoting organic farming and encouraging students to adopt organic cultivation on their own land to generate additional income.

Emphasising effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Patel directed institutions to give students freedom in subject selection and focus on multidisciplinary and multi-task learning.

She said students should also acquire knowledge of yoga, painting and other skills besides their core subjects to improve employability.

In colleges facing a shortage of teachers, Patel called for online teaching arrangements and cooperation from other institutions.

She also asked authorities to fill vacant posts at the earliest and conduct regular training programmes for teachers.

The governor ordered immediate availability of clean drinking water in anganwadi centres, primary schools, PHCs, CHCs, health centres and colleges wherever such problems exist.

Patel suggested adopting a Gujarat-like public-private partnership model to improve infrastructure.

According to the statement, she said that under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan, manuscripts, bhojpatras and rare books are being digitised and preserved, with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University designated as the nodal institution for the initiative.

She also instructed all colleges to maximise the use of ‘INFLIBNET’ and the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ scheme to improve students’ access to national and international books, research papers and academic material.

Patel directed colleges to prepare detailed DPRs under the “UP Certification” initiative and submit them to the government for improvement of quality, infrastructure and academic systems.

She also called for the implementation of a ‘Village Scientist Programme’ in rural areas to promote scientific thinking, innovation and technological awareness among rural youth and students.

The governor additionally directed all teachers to publish at least two book chapters or research papers annually to strengthen the research and academic writing culture in higher education institutions.