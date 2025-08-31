UP hacker outwits scammer, reveals his Aadhar, PAN, passport details

A hacker from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad claimed to have outwitted a scammer and exposed the latter’s Aadhar details.

The hacker who goes by the username @NanoBaiter on X said that he hacked into the scammer’s computer by using the webcam. The scammer was identified as Manish Kumar, who is infamous for duping several innocent people.

In a post X, NanoBaiter claimed, “When I hacked into his laptop and switched on the live webcam feed, he instantly panicked and blocked the camera view with his hand!”. Kumar used to scam people by posing as Anti-Virus Guard (AVG) support and pushing fake Google ads to lure the victims. Afterwards, he would request remote access from victims and make up fake problems to charge for useless “support”.

Explaining further, the hacker said, “I played along with his script until he tried to remote into my computer. He thought he was in control, but I was about to flip the scam on him…exploiting one of the biggest weaknesses in cybersecurity: The human vulnerability.”

After gaining access to Kumar’s IP address, the hacker started pulling files, watching his screen in real time and also managed to open the live webcam feed.

When I hacked into his laptop and switched on the live webcam feed, he instantly panicked and blocked the camera view with his hand! pic.twitter.com/Gr18ZPJ4sX — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 28, 2025

“When I opened the live webcam feed, he immediately knew that he messed up big time, and he put his hand over the camera, but it was already too late.”

NanoBaiter then claimed to have outsmarted the scammer by identifying his name, the apartment complex he lived in, Ghaziabad, whilst downloading his Aadhar card, PAN card and passport.

“I matched the photos from his PC with the face I saw on the webcam feed. No question this was Manish Kumar, running tech support scams straight out of his bedroom,” said NanoBaiter, who also tagged the Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against Kumar.

Netizens react

Reacting to @NanoBaiter, most social media users thanked him for exposing the scammer and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

@allthewayharsh said, “This apartment is actually in front of my house. Never knew a scammer lived there. @uppolice time to hunt him down”

@SlimWiggy said, “These threads are pure art”

@chalackd said, “Watched you working with Pierogia while back, ruining a bunch of these scammers operation. Thank you for what you guys do, great work, as always.”

@momtocharlee said, “U have no idea how much I enjoy these threads of victory. Carry on supersluth”