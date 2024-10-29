UP: Helmetless rider dies after truck hits motorcycle in Saharanpur

"Shoaib was not wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries when he hit the ground, and he died on the spot. Abdullah also sustained injuries," the police officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Fowzia Afaq  |   Published: 29th October 2024 4:50 pm IST
Representational Image

Saharanpur: A 24-year-old helmetless rider died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Deoband area here, police said on Tuesday, October 29.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that on Monday evening, Shoaib, a resident of Mohalla Pathanpura in Deoband, along with his friend Abdullah was heading towards Nagal on a motorcycle.

Near Makhan Nahar, their motorcycle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake, causing both riders to be thrown onto the road, Jain said.

Also Read
Bihar: 8-year-old boy kidnapped from school bus in Madhepura

“Shoaib was not wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries when he hit the ground, and he died on the spot. Abdullah also sustained injuries,” the police officer said.

“Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind,” he said, adding efforts are underway to nab him.

Upon being alerted by passersby, the local Nagal police arrived at the scene, notified the family of the deceased and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

Jain said Abdullah is currently receiving treatment and the police have impounded the truck.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 mandates that every person, above four years of age (except turban-wearing Sikhs), driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle while in a public place, wear protective headgear (helmet) conforming to such standards as may be prescribed by the central government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Fowzia Afaq  |   Published: 29th October 2024 4:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button