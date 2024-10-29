UP: Helmetless rider dies after truck hits motorcycle in Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A 24-year-old helmetless rider died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Deoband area here, police said on Tuesday, October 29.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that on Monday evening, Shoaib, a resident of Mohalla Pathanpura in Deoband, along with his friend Abdullah was heading towards Nagal on a motorcycle.

Near Makhan Nahar, their motorcycle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake, causing both riders to be thrown onto the road, Jain said.

“Shoaib was not wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries when he hit the ground, and he died on the spot. Abdullah also sustained injuries,” the police officer said.

“Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind,” he said, adding efforts are underway to nab him.

Upon being alerted by passersby, the local Nagal police arrived at the scene, notified the family of the deceased and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

Jain said Abdullah is currently receiving treatment and the police have impounded the truck.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 mandates that every person, above four years of age (except turban-wearing Sikhs), driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle while in a public place, wear protective headgear (helmet) conforming to such standards as may be prescribed by the central government.