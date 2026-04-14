UP hikes minimum wages across categories after Noida unrest

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday, April 14.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, “The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee… The decision was approved by CM UP late last night.”

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059, and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The decision follows consultations with employers‘ bodies and labour organisations.

The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a “balanced and practical” outcome.

The move comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, when thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions.

The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting the government to constitute a committee to address the situation and engage with the workers and employers.

According to the statement, the committee is working towards resolving industrial discord through dialogue and coordination, while also considering further measures to address workers’ concerns.

It said that industries are facing global economic challenges, including rising input costs and declining exports, even as workers’ demands regarding wages, overtime, safety and working conditions remain “relevant and important.”

“In such a situation, it is essential to adopt a balanced approach between industry and labour,” the government said, adding that provisions under the new labour codes aim to ensure fair wages and protect workers’ interests.

It said it is considering an interim increase in wages based on indexation and will initiate the process for final wage fixation on the recommendations of a wage board to be constituted soon.

Meanwhile, the government dismissed as “fake and misleading” reports circulating on social media claiming that a uniform minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month had been fixed for workers.

Clarifying the position, it said the process of determining a national “floor wage” under the new labour codes is underway at the central level and no such notification had been issued.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to employers to ensure timely payment of wages, proper overtime compensation, weekly offs, bonuses and social security benefits, while maintaining safe working conditions, particularly for female workers, the statement said.