UP: Hindutva songs blasted in Muslim locality; 6 booked

Published: 19th May 2022 3:22 pm IST
In an attempt to assert dominance, a group of Hindutva organizations took out a rally in a majority-Muslim locality in Kasba Ichauli, in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on May 17.

According to a tweet, a group of 20 to 25 people passed through a Muslim locality while blaring provocative songs, and waving saffron flags in the evening at 6 pm.

Upon being alerted, the police immediately reached the location and assessed the situation. They detained six people in connection to the rally. The DJ was also arrested, while the remaining people fled the site.

The police said that the group had been denied permission to carry out the rally, while attempts at causing communal disharmony were also done.

