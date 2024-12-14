UP: Imam arrested for using loudspeaker during Azan in Sambhal

In a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, a 23-year-old imam was arrested and fined Rs 2 lakh for using a loudspeaker to call for the Azan (the Islamic call to prayer call).

According to the media reports, the incident took place at the Anal Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area amid heightened communal tensions flowing recent violence over the survey of the oldest surviving Mughal-era grand mosque known as Shahi Jama Masjid.

Details of the incident

The imam identified as Tahzeeb was arrested and fined following complaints made by right-wing elements accusing him of using the loudspeaker at excessive volume.

Sambhal sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said that preventive measures have been taken considering the disturbance that is proceeding in the area.

Following the fine, the imam was released on bail but under the condition that he would not use loudspeakers for the next six months.