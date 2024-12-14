UP: Protests erupt in Mathura after discovery of 30 cow carcasses

Hundreds of protesters blocked the Mathura-Vrindavan Road for several hours on Friday following the recovery of more than 30 cow carcasses from a forest near the PMV Polytechnic College. The incident sparked outrage among residents, leading to significant traffic disruptions, particularly affecting pilgrims and schoolchildren.

According to the police statement, the cow carcasses were discovered in a secluded place behind the college where cattle owners or nearby gaushalas possibly dumped them after illegal slaughter practices.

Speaking to reporters, district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh admitted the authorities received complaints on the matter and said a police investigation is currently ongoing. The administration also assured the protesters of an investigation into gaushalas in the area.

Also Read Iqra Hasan criticizes govt for escalating violence against minorities in UP

Local Gau Raksha Samiti’s district president Bharat Gautam stated that officials are negligent and have not stopped unlawful cow slaughtering and other similar malpractices in the area.

He alleged that some of the operators of the gaushalas are dumping carcasses after stripping the cowhide, which he said is unacceptable.

Furthermore, the demonstrators said that the authorities do not care about the suffering of animals and strict action against those responsible for animal abuse.

The situation escalated to a point where the Mathura police had no option but to use lathi-charge to disperse the people from the roadblock.

Municipal authorities were instructed to bury the carcasses respectfully.

At the same time, the police arrested several protesters involved in the escalation. However, no formal case was registered.