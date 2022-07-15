UP in drought grip, BJP paying no attention: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP, saying Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of drought but the government is not paying attention.

The BJP only knows how to “cling to power” with the help of “politics of hatred”, Yadav said in a statement issued from the SP headquarters here.

Due to the saffron party’s policies, the state is slipping in every aspect of the development, he further claimed.

Yadav said the sowing of Kharif crops has been stalled at many places due to lack of rains and the government’s recent plantation drive has also been affected by the drought.

He said the paddy crop also has been badly affected due to lack of adequate rainfall and the situation in the state is very worrying.

Referring to the power crisis, Yadav said even electricity is not available in the state. In villages the electricity is not even available for 10 hours.

He alleged Bundelkhand region has been neglected in the BJP rule while the entire region benefited by the developmental works done during the Samajwadi Party government.