UP issues directives for crackers on Diwali after SC ruling

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives on bursting firecrackers, limiting the sound level and also the timing for fireworks during Diwali.

This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s direction to states to ensure action against rising air pollution.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), in a communication to all districts, said that the sound produced from firecrackers sold in state should not exceed 125 decibel (AI) or 145 decibel (C) .

Also, the timing for bursting of crackers should be restricted between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali night.

“After hearing the matter, the Supreme Court in 2021 had issued directives on use of firecrackers, banning the use of Barium Salts in manufacturing and sale of crackers. Besides, strict compliance is to be ensured at the district level, the apex court ruled,” said Pradip Sharma, chief environment officer in the UPPCB.

The normal noise level during peak traffic is 75 decibels.

The sound of a firecracker is measured from a distance of 4 meters.

Sound measurements can be made on a hard concrete surface of minimum 5-metre diameter or equivalent.

Officials said that at the district level, the administration and police department shall ensure compliance of the directives on the sale and use of firecrackers.

Separately, officials also said that focus is upon preventing cases of stubble-burning in the state.

Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forests, environment and climate change, said: “In a bid to tackle air pollution, the district administration shall implement, and upgrade graded action response plan (GRAP) the anti-air pollution measures according to air pollution levels in their district.”

Meanwhile, stalls selling green crackers will come up at 60 designated places in Lucknow during Diwali and 1,153 licences had been issued so far for the purpose.

The permissions were granted on the condition that safety measures will be taken by vendors while setting up the stalls, said officials.

“An advisory has been issued in view of safety and it has to be followed strictly,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (central) and spokesperson of Lucknow Police.

The designated places include Sainik School ground at Sarojini Nagar, Government Polytechnic campus, mini stadium at Vikas Nagar, Behta Bazaar open ground, Chinhat on the banks of Kathauta lake, Ram Bharose Maikulal Inter College ground, Telibagh, Kathavachak Maidan, Ashiana, Ramlila Maidan, Hussainganj, Amrai village, Indira Nagar and PNT Ground, Talkatora.

“In view of Diwali, 1,153 licences have been issued in the district so far after applications were received for setting up temporary cracker stalls. About 60 places have been designated for these stalls,” the police spokesperson said.

To ensure a safe Diwali, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Agarwal has also released a set of instructions for police personnel and citizens.

Police, local intelligence units and fire stations have been put on alert in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and markets while inspectors in-charge have been asked to monitor the legality and location of cracker shops in their areas, as licences have been issued to shopkeepers for specific areas only.

t has also been directed that all deputy commissioners of police hold a meeting with fire stations to ensure they are well stocked and ready to reach a spot should an emergency arise.

Checking has been intensified at points inside and outside the city, with extra personnel.

Officers in plain clothes and mall managers have been asked to stay vigilant during this period.

Along with the police, PAC and RAF have also been deployed for patrolling during the festive season.

“Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be banned in some major market areas, and alternative parking and one-way routes will be marked for vehicles for the time,” the official said.