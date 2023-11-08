Don’t carry Diwali firecrackers in train: SCR to passengers

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) has advised rail passengers not to carry explosive material or firecrackers while travelling in trains as doing so might endanger the safety of passengers and railway assets.

The SCR asserted that those caught with explosives during the travel would be subjected to punishment under sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act 1989.

“A fine up to Rs 1000 or three years imprisonment or both will also be charged,” said a press release.

SCR authorities have further requested the rail passengers to inform the nearest railway staff or call the Security Helpline-139 in case they notice firecrackers in trains or stations.

Additionally, special teams deployed on stations will keep a watch on defaulting passengers while surveillance camera monitoring has been intensified.