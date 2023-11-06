Special trains to run between Hyderabad-Cuttack for Diwali

Hyderabad: South Central Railways (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack in November for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festival.

Train No. 07165 Hyderabad–Cuttack, has been scheduled for November 7, 14 and 21, Tuesdays. It will start from Hyderabad at 8:10 pm and reach Cuttack at 5:45 pm, the next day.

Train No. 07166 Cuttack–Hyderabad, will run on November 8, 15 and 22, Wednesdays. It will start from Cuttack at 10:30 pm and reach Hyderabad at 9 pm the next day.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur Jn, Vijayawada Jn, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot Jn, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both directions.

‘Integrity Walkathon’ by SCR for vigilance awareness

SCR also organised an ‘Integrity Walkathon’ as part of vigilance awareness week on November 4. General Manager Arun Kumar Jain flagged off the rally to spread awareness of the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW).

The theme was ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’. As part of Awareness Week 2023 observed from October 30 to November 5, several programs are being organised by SCR Zonal Headquarters, Six Divisions i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded; three major workshops and field units across the zone.