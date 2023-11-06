SCR commissions 16.6-km double line between Munumaka, Satulur

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday, November 5 commissioned the double line between Munumaka and Satulur for a distance of 16.6 km as part of the Guntur-Guntakal doubling and electrification project. This section falls in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

With the completion of the doubling of this section, there will be a continuous double-line facility, along with electrification, for the 176 km between Guntur and Jaggambotla Krishnapuram. It is a vital rail link connecting Guntur with the Rayalaseema region and beyond.

This line passes through Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh, connecting its hinterland.

According to a press release, the project was sanctioned in 2016–17 for a distance of 401 km with an estimated cost of Rs 3,887 crore.

Electrification of sections Nallapadu–Satulur (32 km), Munumaka–Jaggambotla Krishnapuram (122 km), Betamcherla-Malkapuram (23 km) and Dhone–Guntakal (68 km) has already been completed and commissioned.

With this, a total of 245 km of this project was completed and commissioned.

‘Integrity Walkathon’ by SCR for vigilance awareness

SCR also organised an ‘Integrity Walkathon’ as part of vigilance awareness week on November 4. General Manager Arun Kumar Jain flagged off the rally to spread awareness of the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW).

The theme was ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’. As part of Awareness Week 2023 observed from October 30 to November 5, several programs are being organised by SCR Zonal Headquarters, Six Divisions i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded; three major workshops and field units across the zone.