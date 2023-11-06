Hyderabad: EFLU students to go on indefinite hunger strike from today

Hyderabad: Demanding justice for the victim of sexual assault on the campus last month, the students of English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) have planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike from 1 pm on Monday, November 6.

This comes following a letter from the Vice-Chancellor on November 3, addressing students about the efforts taken by his office and the administration after the October 18 sexual assault incident.

Stating that they would boycott classes from Monday, the students expressed disappointment over the letter of VC Prof E Suresh Kumar, calling it an attempt to evade accountability.

Calling out the students to protect the university’s image as a premier institution, the V-C said that a few dissident outsiders are waiting for an opportunity to create disturbance in the university.

However, the students opined that the letter was yet another illustration of the administration’s continuing apathy as it addresses none of the students’ concerns. They further said that the letter, released after 17 days of silence was nothing but a was proof of administrative failure.

Condemning the VC’s letter allegedly for suppressing their demand for justice, the students claimed that the varsity’s response to the situation has been characterised by multiple discrepancies and violations of procedures.

“We are profoundly shocked by the several misleading statements made in the VC’s letter, and appalled that this outrageous letter is the sole extent of the administrative response to our legitimate concerns. In this context, we restate our demands,” a statement released by the students said.

Furthermore, parents of the students have that other senior administrative officials have made callous remarks such as terming it a ‘small incident’ and publicly demanding the survivor’s identity before taking any action.

Expressing deep concern regarding the safety of children on the campus, the parents have also reportedly submitted a representation to the VC.

EFLU students demand

Justice for the survivor of the sexual assault that took place on the campus recently and the arrest of the perpetrators



Withdrawal of the wrongful FIRs and show cause notices against students



Reconstitution of the ICC with elected student representatives, strictly by UGC regulations, and without administrative members, especially those who have shown their inability to handle such a case sensitively and responsibly



Removal of the Proctorial Board, who are anti-student and insensitive. Resignation of the VC, who has overstayed his rightful tenure



Immediate conduct of Student Union elections. Cessation of surveillance and harassment of students by guards



Lifting of restrictions on students’ mobility and access to campus spaces.

To recall, protests by the EFLU students began even before the sexual assault case on the campus. Earlier they demanded the reconstitution of varsity’s Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) committee while they currently are fighting for justice and their safety.

So far, FIRs (First Investigation Reports) against 15 students have been registered by the OU police in 17 days.