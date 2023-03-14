UP: Journalist arrested for questioning BJP MLC granted bail

Local journalist Sanjay Rana who was arrested on Sunday on charges of alleged assault and abuse on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Shubham Raghav, was granted bail by the Chandausi sub-divisional magistrate, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Gulab Devi denied any involvement in Rana’s arrest. She said that the journalist created a ruckus and slapped a BJP worker.

UP MoS Gulab Devi on FIR and arrest of journalist Sanjay Rana. Says she had gone to inaugurate check dam. The journalist began creating ruckus. Also slapped a party worker. pic.twitter.com/qXisMpbxXg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 14, 2023

A video of Rana went viral after he questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gulab Devi over promised development works in her constituency.

In the video, Rana asks the MLC regarding pakka road construction, the unavailability of government toilets, and the construction of a boundary wall of a Devi temple.