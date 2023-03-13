UP scribe questions BJP MLC on development issues; later held for alleged assault

A local journalist was arrested on Sunday on charges of alleged assault and abuse after he questioned a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gulab Devi over promised development works in her constituency. The incident happened in Chandausi of Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

The journalist – Sanjay Rana – reports for a Youtube channel Moradabad Ujala News. He is presently under police custody. An FIR was registered under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The video of Rana asking questions has gone viral. In the video, Rana asks the MLC regarding pakka road construction, the unavailability of government toilets, and the construction of a boundary wall of a Devi temple.

Rana was counter-questioned by the MLC’s associates who asked him if he was asking a question to the BJP leader or giving a lecture.

Rana then turned to the crowd of villagers who in unison agreed to his questions. MLC Gulab Devi assured reporter Rana that all works will be completed in due course of time.”Jab tu waha khada tha tabhi mein teri nighaye pehchan lee thi. Teri saari baatein theek hai. Sara kaam jaldi ho jayega (I understood your purpose when I saw you standing over there. I understand your problems and I assure you that all work will be completed),” Gulab Devi answered Rana.

Gulab Devi had come to Buddh Nagar village to inaugurate a check dam.

However, Rana found himself behind bars soon after, as an FIR was lodged against him based on the complaint of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Shubham Raghav.

According to the FIR, Raghav has accused Rana of abuse and assault.

When Siasat.com spoke to Raghav, he said he was slapped by Rana.

“Rana had planted 4-5 drunk men in the crowd who were constantly hooting and creating a public nuisance. After his rendezvous with our leader Gulab Devi, I questioned him regarding his attitude toward her. Suddenly, one of his associates grabbed my collar and then Rana slapped me. I did not want to create any ruckus at that time and went straight to the police station to lodge a complaint,” Raghav told Siasat.com.

Raghav claimed that Rana does not belong to any newspaper or news channel. “He is a fake journalist. He was holding a mic of some Moradabad Ujala. I think it is a youtube channel,” he said.