UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

Ayodhya: Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached Ayodhya around noon on Sunday and offered prayers at the Ram temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flew in from Pune to join the legislators on their temple visit.

The ten buses bringing the legislators moved inside the temple complex through a designated entry point and the MLAs and MLCs were welcomed by the temple trust members, including Champat Rai.

Interestingly, Congress and BSP legislators were also a part of the trip from which the Samajwadi Party had stayed away.

The legislators remained in the temple complex for over an hour.

“Special care has been taken to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience due to the VIP visit,” said a senior district official.

The VIP visitors were given a tour of the entire temple complex.

The legislators, however, could not offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi due to heavy rush at the temple.

Later, the legislators had the specially prepared ‘bhog prasad’ for lunch.

Earlier, the legislators were given a rousing reception on their way to Ayodhya and were greeted with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. At several places, the legislators were showered with petals by the people.