UP man arrested for selling ganja milkshake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special team on Monday arrested a vendor for selling ganja chocolate laced with milkshake on a pushcart to customers in Hyderabad.

The accused B Vikas Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh was staying in a rented accommodation in Uppuguda, Old City. He was procuring the ganja-laced chocolates from his sources in UP.

“Vikas moved around selling the drug-infused milkshake to customers at Jummerath Bazaar and Dhoolpet. He sold a glass for Rs 150 to customers and had gained popularity among the ganja addicts,” said an excise official.

The sleuths seized 1,920 ganja chocolates from him. A case is booked against him at Charminar Excise and Prohibition Station.

In a separate incident, a viral video showing two men offering ganja prasadam in front of a Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri, caught the attention of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The Instagram reel was recorded near the temple in Shamshabad on Sunday. The duo is heard saying that they came to offer “prasadam” to Shiva.