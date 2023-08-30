UP man booked for beating minor son, forcing him to work

Bareilly: An alcoholic labourer has been booked in Bareilly for thrashing his minor son after tying him to a tree and forcing the latter to work instead of going to school.

The minor boy was beaten by the father when he insisted on going to school and received multiple injuries.

His elder sister took him to Bareilly Cantt police station and reported the matter.

The father is on the run, officials said.

The boy’s sister said: “On Sunday evening, when I came to know of my father’s cruelty from locals, I rushed to my brother’s rescue. My father hurled abuses at me and said that he will not let my brother go to school. I informed local police but no action was taken so I approached the SSP and lodged a complaint.”

She further said that her other brother, aged 15, had committed suicide when their father had also forced him to work as a labourer.

SHO Balveer Singh said: “We will ensure the child’s safety. He was sent for a medical examination on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the father who is absconding.”