UP: Man booked for posting objectionable comment against prophet Muhammad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2024 12:57 pm IST
Representative Image

Sant Kabir Nagar: A man was booked for allegedly posting a comment against prophet Muhammad on a social media platform, police said.

The comment triggered a protest by members of the Muslim community in the Leduwa-Mahuwa and Durgjot road in Bakhira area on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said, adding that it was called-off after police assurance of appropriate action in the matter.

According to local Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Mohan, initial investigation suggest that the accused, Sunil alias Sonu is currently living in Pune.

He said Sunil has claimed that his Instagram account has been hacked and an investigation is underway to determine if he is responsible for the controversial comment.

An FIR has been registered against Sunil alias Sonu under section 197 (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Singh said.

