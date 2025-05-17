UP: Man booked for uploading child pornography online

Kaushambi: Police have booked a man for allegedly creating and uploading obscene videos of children on the internet, officials here said on Saturday.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) portal under the Home Ministry received a complaint regarding the videos and directed the police to register a complaint, Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Singh said on Saturday.

Police have identified the accused as Abhay Dwivedi, a resident of Kasia Nadirganj village under the Sandipan Ghat police station area. Abhay was found to be uploading these illicit videos of children on various social media platforms.

Singh said, “The Home Ministry had directed Cyber Crime Lucknow to take action, and following their instructions, a case was registered against Abhay Dwivedi on May 15, 2025, under relevant sections of the IT Act.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh added.