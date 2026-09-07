UP man fractures legs after jumping into dam for Instagram reel

Jhansi: A 32-year-old man sustained severe injuries at Pahuj Dam in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh after jumping 30 feet off a boundary wall for a social media reel.

A video surfaced on social media on Monday, September 7, showing the victim, identified as Pushpendra Kumar Manauriya of Parwai village, at the dam with friends who recorded the stunt.

He climbed over the fencing and stood on the other side, where he was seen smiling and preparing to jump. Intending to leap into the water, Manauriya instead hit rocks in a shallow area, fracturing both legs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery on one leg, with a second operation scheduled.

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Video footage of the incident has since gone viral online.

A 32-year-old man suffered fractures to both legs after jumping from a nearly 30-foot-high boundary wall at Pahuj Dam in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, while attempting to make an Instagram Reel.



Pushpendra Kumar had visited the dam with friends on Sunday when he climbed onto a… pic.twitter.com/2qVOnOYz5b — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 7, 2026

According to Jhansi Police, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sipri Bazar police station on September 5. The authorities said that, according to the preliminary investigation, Manauriya had gone to roam near the Pahuj River dam. “During the excursion, the young man fell down from the dam, resulting in injuries to both his legs.”

The police said he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving medical care. “Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings in the case are underway,” they said.