UP man held for killing toddler son, throwing body into Yamuna

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mohammed Baleegh | Published: 11th January 2026 10:18 am IST
Representational image

Banda: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his one-and-a-half-year-old son and dumping the body in the Yamuna River, officials said on Saturday, January, 10.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Rajveer Singh Gaur said a woman living at her parental home in Pachkauri village lodged an FIR on January 7, alleging that her husband Rajendra took away their son Kartik on the night of January 5.

Based on the complaint, police detained Rajendra (32), a resident of Dhanuhan Dera in Fatehpur district, for questioning on Friday.

During interrogation, he confessed to strangling his son to death and throwing the body into the Yamuna River, the circle officer said.

The accused was formally arrested on Saturday, Gaur said, adding that efforts are underway to recover the body.

Rajendra was addicted to alcohol, and his wife, Sharda, had been living at her parental home due to marital discord, the officer said.

