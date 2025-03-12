UP: Man held for raping, forcing woman to convert her religion

"She also alleged that accused pressured her to convert her religion. The woman said when she met Majid on social media he introduced himself as Ansh Choudhary," he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th March 2025 10:12 pm IST
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to covert her religion by concealing his religious identity, police said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav said Majid was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

“The arrest was made after a woman filed a complaint alleging that Majid, using the alias Ansh Choudhary sexually harassed her under the pretense of marriage,” the CO said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Strike balance between mining activities & protection of forests in Gadchiroli: Pawar

“She also alleged that accused pressured her to convert her religion. The woman said when she met Majid on social media he introduced himself as Ansh Choudhary,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th March 2025 10:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button