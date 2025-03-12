Strike balance between mining activities & protection of forests in Gadchiroli: Pawar

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday stressed the need to strike a balance between pursuing mining activities in tribal-dominated Gadchiroli and protection of forests as well as safeguarding the interests of tribals in the district.

He also urged the state government and political leaders to find a solution to the issue.

Pawar was speaking at a ceremony where activists and community healthcare researchers Abhay Bang and Rani Bang were awarded Yashwantrao Chavan National Award. The doctor couple is known for their work for tribal population in the Gadchiroli district which boasts of having the highest forest cover in the state. Rani Bang did not event due to health reasons.

During the event, Abhay Bang raised the issue of the impact of iron ore mining activities on forests, wild animals and tribal population in Gadchiroli.

Speaking about it, Pawar said, “Some questions are arising about development in Gadchiroli. This is true that Surjagarh or the Jindal project…the entire area is good for the raw material of steel, but it (mining) has its ill-effects. I personally think the state government, local leadership and leaders like us can find a way out,”

“This high quality ore is very important for the country and this has to be kept in mind and deliberations have to take place to find a way out,” the former Maharashtra CM said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of tigers, he said, adding that man has encroached on their territory, which has given rise to man-animal conflict.

Last month, Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal announced an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years for a 25 million tonne steel plant in Gadchiroli district.

The plant will not only be the biggest such factory in the world but will also be the “most beautiful and environment-friendly” steel-making unit, he had said.

On the first day of this year, Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the steel plant of Llyods Metals and Energy Ltd, where he said the Naxal-hit district would be turned into a steel district.