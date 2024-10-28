UP: Man held for repeatedly raping minor daughter after wife’s death

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur city for repeatedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The young victim mustered courage and finally reported the abuse to the police this week, detailing the horrific experiences she endured at the hands of her father.

Speaking on the case superintendent of police (Rural) Sagar Jain on Saturday, October 26 stated that the girl’s mother had passed away a decade ago. The victim said her father would physically assault her whenever she resisted his advances.

Even when narrating the problem to other members of the family, who attempted to intervene by organizing a village panchayat that warned the father, the girl was still abused constantly.

Also Read Aligarh court sentences priest to 20 years for raping minor Dalit girl

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, Jain told PTI.