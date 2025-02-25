UP man held in Hyderabad for Rs 15L Dubai job scam

Hyderabad: A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the cybercrime police for defrauding people of Rs 15 lakh over job promises in Dubai.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Dharmender Kumar, 30, had set up a call centre in Delhi and was involved in five job fraud cases from across the country including one case in Hyderabad.

The cybercrime police had received a complaint from a resident of Hyderabad’s Amberpet last year in October, stating that he had been cheated out of Rs 15,88,347 with the promise of providing a job.

The victim in his complaint stated that he had been looking for a job in July 2024 and finally found one from a website called ‘Go2Career’. After registering for the job, he received a call offering him a job in Optum company’s Hyderabad branch.

The victim was asked for money for the internal processing of his files and was asked to transfer money to multiple bank accounts over a period of time.

After the victim ended up transferring over Rs 15 lakh over 4 months and the fraudster kept asking for more money, the victim realised that he had been cheated and approached the police.

The police have issued an advisory asking people to practice caution with job postings online and to be wary of unsolicited calls, messages and emails promising jobs on reputed websites.

Scammers create fake employee profiles on LinkedIn and other job portals to appear legitimate and even conduct fake interviews or assessments to build trust with victims. Police have warned that no legitimate companies ask for payment in exchange for employment and if one has been a victim of cybercrime, to immediately contact the helpline by dialling 1930 or visit their official website.