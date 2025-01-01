UP man kills 4 sisters, mother; accuses neighbours of harrasement in video

A 22-year-old man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, killed his four sisters and mother after he alleged harassment by his neighbours. He has been arrested by the UP police.

The accused, Mohammed Assad who hails from Agra, after committing the crime shot a video where he confessed to having killed his sisters and mother with the help of his father who is now absconding.

In the video, Assad claims he was forced to commit the crime after constant bullying by his Muslim locality. “These people snatched our house. For the last 10-15 days I and my family along with little children are staying on the footpath, braving the biting winter,” Assad said in the video.

He further states that he possesses all the property documents and appealed to the Lucknow police not to spare those responsible for their situation.

Firing at the Muslim community in his neighbourhood, Assad praised the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and state police for their action against the Muslim community.

He specifically names Ranu alias Aftab Ahmed, Aleem Khan, Salim Arif, Azhar, and their relatives, accusing them of being part of a syndicate involved in trafficking women to Hyderabad for prostitution.

Assad alleged in the video that his harassers aimed to send him and his father to jail so that they could sell his sisters to Hyderabad to work as sex slaves.

“We do not want this to happen to the women of our family. That is why, out of no option left. I killed my four sisters,” Assad says in the video.

The video then pans to the victims whose necks are slit. Assad then shows one of his sisters, who is visibly alive but in a semi-conscious state.

“Do not spare any of them. Their (Muslims) aim is to snatch away people’s property. They are also involved in fake currency racket as well as prostitution,” he alleged.

“These men have earlier taken daughters of poor families and sold them to Hyderabad. I would not let that happen to my sisters and hence I killed them,” he added.

Assad says that he and his family sought help from the local administration and even approached the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal but in vain. “We sought help from everyone – the police, Bajrang Dal, members of the BJP – but no one came forward.”

Assad also alleged that many times he and his family were referred to as ‘Bangladeshis’ by his Muslim locality. “The proof of our citizenship is with one of our relatives. We are not Bangladeshis,” he says.

“Frustrated, we wanted to convert to Hinduism. We asked for help from many people but no one came forward,” he said.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath stating that not all Muslims are as dangerous as they perceived to be. “I want a temple to be built on our house. I want the things that my sisters decorated with so much love and care to be given to charity,” he said.