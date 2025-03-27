Video: UP man marries wife to her lover, keeps children

Among rising cases of extra-marital affairs, betrayal and murder, a man from Uttar Pradesh took a different path – choosing to let go of his wife so that she could marry her lover.

Babloo and Radhika married in 2017. They have two children aged 7 and 9.

Due to his work, Babloo was always out of town, giving little time to his wife and children.

During his absence, a lonely Radhika started an affair with a young man. When her affair came into light and Babloo was informed, he confronted Radhika, who confessed to the affair.

According to India Today, Babloo gave Radhika a choice between him and her lover. She chose the latter. It is at that moment, Babloo decides to let her live her life, but with one condition – he gets to keep the children. Radhika agreed.

Taking a step ahead, Babloo got the couple married in front of the village. He first went to court and solemnised the marriage of his wife and her lover, and then took them to a temple, where they exchanged garlands and wedding vows, according to India Today.

A video of the marriage has gone viral on social media platforms where Babloo (in pink shirt) watches an emotional Radhika garland her lover and the latter applies sindoor on her forehead.

Among rising cases of extra-marital affairs, betrayal and murder, a man from Uttar Pradesh took a different path – choosing to let go of his wife so that she could marry her lover.



Babloo and Radhika married in 2017. They have two children aged 7, and 9.



Due to his work, Babloo… pic.twitter.com/t9J4S6hJh2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 27, 2025

Internet has reacted in favour of Babloo, many saying, “he lucked out”, sarcastically referring to the recent Meerut murder where a young man was murdered, his body chopped into pieces and his body dumped into a drum sealed with cement by his wife and her lover.