UP man tied with ropes, mob lynched over parking dispute

A Muslim man in Kubera Bhual Patti village of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was tied with ropes and violently attacked by a Hindutva group over a parking issue on September 21.

The incident under Vishunpura police station began when Ritesh asked Azharuddin to move his pickup truck, leading to a fight in which Ritesh was allegedly stabbed.

His relatives arrived in his support, surrounded Azharuddin, tied him with ropes and beat him brutally. The scene was recorded and instantly went viral on social media, resulting in the Kushinagar police taking note of the incident.

According to local witnesses, the beating continued despite Ritesh’s mother pleading with the mob to stop. Residents called the brutal attack ‘inhuman’, saying Azharuddin was treated ‘like an animal’.

The video shows Azharuddin being dragged away by the mob, his limbs tied and bloodied. The disturbing incident shocked many as the village locals now live in fear of being targeted.

The police have arrested four persons in this regard.

The police posted on X, “Based on reports from both parties, a case has been registered in the Vishunpura police station area regarding a dispute and scuffle between two groups over crossing a road.”