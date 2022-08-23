UP: Minor Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of school for not wearing uniform

Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd August 2022 3:40 pm IST
Representative Image

Bhadohi: A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing a uniform, police said on Tuesday.

The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said.

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.

To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

Hearing this, Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said.

Search is on to nab the accused, he said.

