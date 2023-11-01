UP: Minor self-immolates after being disallowed to marry of her choice

A Hindu minor girl died by suicide after her family refused her plea to marry a person belonging to a different religious community. She was a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Five accused named in FIR.

1. Faizan s/I Hameed.

2. Prince Pal s/o Ram Prasad.

3. Javed Ahmed s/o Zaheer Ahmed

4. Ram Bahadur Yadav s/o Rambaran

5. Gufran s/o Hameed and three unnamed. The name of village head Ram Bahadur Yadav was added during the investigation.



The minor girl self-immolated herself on October 25. However, police investigations confirmed suicide on Wednesday, November 1.

Amethi police told Siasat.com that the girl was in love with a boy from another religious community and her parents vehemently rejected the relationship, leaving her depressed.

Moreover, the police said that eight people had been identified for harassing the minor., two are Hindus and the remaining three have not been named. Faizan, Prince Pal, Javed Ahmed, Gufran and the village head Ram Bahadur Yadav have been named in the FIR.

Police said that the eight men would harass the minor but no one knew each other. “They would harass her separately. None of them have any links to each other,” a senior police officer told Siasat.com.