UP MLA mounts boat on SUV to protest against waterlogging in Kanpur

The Arya Nagar MLA made the symbolic demonstration on Friday to bring the attention of the authorities to the frequent waterlogging on the roads here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 7:22 pm IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai protesting against waterlogging issue in Kanpur by sitting on a boat tied to the roof of his SUV. (Photo: Screengrab)

Kanpur: In a bizarre demonstration here, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai protested against the waterlogging issue in the city by sitting on a boat tied to the roof of his SUV.

The Arya Nagar MLA made the symbolic demonstration on Friday to bring the attention of the authorities to the frequent waterlogging on the roads here.

Bajpai even urged the city’s residents to use boats for commuting in case of water logging in the city and keep boats and life jackets handy for such situations.

MS Education Academy

The city traffic police, however, issued him a challan of Rs 2,000 for violating traffic rules, which the SP MLA confirmed to have deposited on Saturday.

Also Read
UP: Truck drivers transporting animal remains face mob violence

Talking to PTI, Bajpai said he took to the streets to protest against the waterlogging issue and alleged corruption within the municipal corporation.

He placed a boat on the top of his SUV car and started his demonstration from Sarsaiyya Ghat here and crossed Bada Chauraha, Meston Road, Moolganj, Express Road, and Phoolbagh, the MLA added.

The prevalent waterlogging situation n the city has affected most of the pockets including VIP Road, Civil Lines, Babupurwa, Raipurwa, and Juhi Bridge where a delivery boy died allegedly after drowning in a waterlogged road.

The delivery agent, Charan Singh, drowned in a waterlogged underpass near the Juhi Bridge on the night of June 22. His body was recovered the next day along with his bike.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 7:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button