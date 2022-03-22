UP: Mob lynches two Muslim brothers in Noorpur, one dead

A Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Noorpur village was lynched to death during an altercation with the villagers who attacked him and his brother in the Kaushambi district of the state on Monday.

The two Muslim men, Zafar and his younger brother Noor were brutally beaten up by the group of villagers during a scuffle.

According to a statement by the Superintendent of Police Kaushambi, the cops received a call on Monday morning that a fight broke out between some people and a few have been injured following which the police rushed to the spot and found the wounded victims.

As they two were rushed to the hospital, Zafar was declared dead on arrival however Noor is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“When we investigated we got to know that two boys came to the area on a motorbike and fired gunshots into the air following which the altercation took place,” said Kaushambi, Superintendent of Police.

The police claimed that the duo belonged to the Asrauli village of the state who were frequent visitors of Noorpur and had threatened the villagers on various occasions.

While speaking to Siasat.com a police official stated that one of the two brothers was involved in a love affair in the village, explaining the frequent visits.

“The two brothers had gone to the village in connection with some love affair and when the villagers ran after them, they responded with gunshots. The villagers beat them up and one brother died,” said the police official, while ruling out the possibility of a communal angle in the incident.

The police have registered a case against the brothers under sections of the Arms Act. When questioned over the death of Zafar, the official said that charges and a case of an attempt to murder will soon be filed. No arrests have been made yet.