UP nurse alleges gang-rape; chilli powder, stick inserted in private parts

A disturbing incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s city where a nurse was allegedly gang-raped by two men while four others maintaining a vigil outside. The event unfolded on Thursday morning, November 28, when the victim was coming to work on her scooter.

According to reports, the accused before committing the heinous crime, ambushed her near the Sukarkhera turn and dragged her into a secluded area, where he assaulted her.

Subsequently, the woman was discovered unconscious on the road and was rushed to the Jalaun district hospital from where she was referred to the medical college as her condition was stated to be very critical.

The woman’s family alleged that the attackers also violated her with a stick and put chilli powder in her private parts, intensifying the brutality of the attack.

Police statement

However, police response in this case has been controversial as they initially suggested that the incident seemed from a personal dispute, claiming that the woman had an extramarital affair with a man from her village who was married. The authorities further stated that the woman was beaten up by the wife and family members of the alleged paramour.

Speaking on the case, additional superintendent of police Pradeep Kumar Verma stated that the woman has made serious allegations and the authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The wife of the man she is having an affair with was beaten up by her husband on Wednesday. She and her family members beat her up. She has made some serious allegations in her statement. They are being investigated,” Verma was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Family allegations

On the other side, the woman’s husband claimed that she managed to call him shortly after the attack to inform him about the incident. He narrated the ordeal that she was restrained by multiple men while two others raped her and committed other brutal acts, highlighting the terrifying nature of the incident.

After the attack, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where a medical examination was conducted, with authorities awaiting further evidence on the allegation of gang rape and other violations.

Community reaction

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW), a statutory body for women’s safeguards addressed the case on X and urged the Uttar Pradesh government for appropriate action.

“The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a shocking incident reported from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, where a nurse was allegedly subjected to a heinous crime. Under the direction of the Hon’ble Chairperson NCW the DGP of the state has been directed to ensure swift arrest of the accused, provide free medical treatment to the victim, and submit a detailed action-taken report, along with a copy of the FIR, within 3 days,” NCW wrote on X.