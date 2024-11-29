Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl gang-raped in moving ambulance; 2 held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two men in a moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district. The incident took place on Monday, November 25, in the jurisdiction of Hanumana police station, approximately 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, officials said.

According to the police statement, the victim was abducted by two men who forced her into a Janani Express Ambulance, a government-operated service initiated for emergency transport of pregnant women and sick infants living below the poverty line in rural areas.

Subsequently, after the assault, the girl mustered courage and reported the incident to the police, prompting a swift investigation by local authorities.

During the investigation, the police arrested two accused identified as Virendra Chaturvedi, the ambulance driver and his accomplice Rajesh Kewat on Wednesday, November 27, in Naigarhi Tehsil, which is nearly 50 km from the scene of the crime.

Speaking on the case, Mauganj superintendent of police (SP) Sarna Thakur stated that the victim had lodged an FIR on November 25, alleging that she was gang-raped. “The medical test confirmed rape and a search was initiated, leading to the arrest of both accused who are residents of Naigarhi tehsil in Mauganj district,” he added.

This incident occurred a month after a newly wedded woman was gang raped by a group of men in the adjoining Rewa district on October 21. The victim had gone for a picnic with her husband in the Gurh town, where she was kidnapped and later gang-raped. Seven accused persons were arrested by the police in connection with the case.