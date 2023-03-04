UP: One arrested for damaging shivling in Muzaffarnagar,

Muzaffarnagar: The ‘shivling’ of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district’s Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul was arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, shivling was vandalised at Mahadev temple. The UP Police arrested one accused Rahul.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the ‘shivling’ with a hammer.

He was identified using footage from the temple’s CCTV cameras.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.