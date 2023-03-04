UP: One arrested for damaging shivling in Muzaffarnagar,

The accused was identified using footage from the temple's CCTV cameras.

Published: 4th March 2023
CCTV footage of a man damaging a shivling in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: The ‘shivling’ of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district’s Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul was arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the ‘shivling’ with a hammer.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

