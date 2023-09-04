UP: Owners to face action if they abandon cattle

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th September 2023 3:55 pm IST
Lucknow: Cattle owners who abandon their livestock in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions may soon face legal action.

The state government will start a special campaign for the protection of cattle for which a two-week programme will be rolled out in these divisions from September 10 to 25 said a government spokesman.

During this, efforts will be made to protect stray cattle and to provide for their food and maintenance. The government has also appealed to cattle rearers to not abandon their livestock.

If farmers or cattle rearers are found abandoning their livestock in these three divisions after September 25, legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh said. “Under the campaign, details of abandoned cattle, along with their photographs, will be provided to the headquarters each day. Local administration, MNREGA and panchayati raj department will assist in creation of temporary cow shelters in all districts and expansion of existing cow shelter capacity as per the need.”

The minister also directed officials to ensure that cattle in rural areas are ear tagged.

