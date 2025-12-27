UP panchayat enforces no phones, shorts rule for minors

Baghpat: A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh‘s Baghpat district issued strict guidelines in banning smartphones for minors and shorts for both girls and boys, citing growing concern over “Western influence” and cultural values.

The guidelines also outlined rules regarding wedding ceremonies, with restrictions on guest lists and limiting overall spending. The khap panchayat’s decision to include these orders was aimed at promoting social harmony and cultural values.

To promote traditional values and curb ‘undesirable’ practices, the panchayat in the district stated a few points.

Cell phones are banned for children under 18-20 years old

Weddings should not be held in marriage halls; instead, they must be organised in villages or homes.

Guest lists are restricted; girls and boys are not permitted to wear half-pants.

WhatsApp invitations will be preferred over physical cards for weddings.

According to the news agency Asian News International, the members of the khap panchayat said the decision will be enforced across Uttar Pradesh while keeping the interests of society in mind. They added that other khaps will also be contacted to encourage the rules.

“The decision of society is supreme. The decision taken in Rajasthan is commendable. We also plan to ban smartphones and half-pants for boys. Children should sit with their family and elders to receive proper education and social guidance,” Thamba Desh Khap Chaudhary Brajpal Singh was quoted by ANI.

He reiterated that boys younger than 18 or 20 do not need phones, and further awareness campaigns will be promoted in various villages to implement the decision.

A resident of the village also said it was a well-thought-out decision.

“We are taking this decision by consensus. There is no need to provide phones to minors. Mobile phone use in schools is different, but at home, it must be controlled. The panchayat’s decision is timely and appropriate,” he said.

A khap panchayat is a traditional, clan-based council in rural North India, primarily among Jats, that enforces social norms, manages community disputes, and regulates cultural practices.

Controversial smartphone ban on women, withdrawn

Meanwhile, the ban imposed on women disallowing them from using smartphones in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was withdrawn after the decision faced heavy opposition in several places.

A meeting of the panchas (village elders) was convened on Thursday in Gazipur village, where they unanimously decided to withdraw the ban. They said the decision kept children in mind, but it was “misunderstood.”

The village elders and community members also decided that they can keep keypad (feature) phones for making calls.

According to the order pronounced by a member, Himmataram, on December 21, if school-going girls use a mobile phone for studies, they may use it only inside their homes.

They will not be permitted to carry mobile phones to wedding ceremonies, social functions, or to a neighbour’s house, it said.