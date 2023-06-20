UP: POCSO court sentences two for assaulting minor

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2023 8:50 pm IST
Three including juvenile held in student abduction and gang rape case
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A special court here on Tuesday convicted a school manager and a teacher for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old girl student, and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment.

Government counsel Dinesh Sharma said the special POCSO court judge sentenced the school manager Udaypal and teacher Rajkumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the rape committed in March 2022.

According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2023 8:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button