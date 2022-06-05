UP police electrocute, insert rod in Muslim man’s rectum

The Uttar Pradesh police, Budaun district, is yet again on the receiving end of backlash after an outpost in charge, four of its constables and “two unidentified” persons have been booked for allegedly brutally torturing a young Muslim man. He was arrested under suspicion that he was involved in cow slaughtering.

The victim, a 22-year-old vegetable vendor resides in the Kakrala area, under the Alapur police station. He was picked up by the police on May 2 under the suspicion of having ties with a gangster, allegedly involved in cow slaughter, reported the Times of India.

The victim’s mother, who is inconsolable, named sub-inspector Satya Pal for her son’s condition. “The police shoved a stick inside my son’s rectum and gave him repeated electric shocks,” she alleged.

Echoing her, the victim’s sister-in-law said, “Police thrashed my brother-in-law the whole night. After realising that they had picked the wrong person, they handed him Rs 100 and sent him back after torturing him for two straight days. Since then, he has been getting seizures almost every day. On Friday (June 3) his condition deteriorated and we had to rush him to the hospital.”

One of the doctors who examined the victim confirmed the extreme torture. “The patient is getting seizures regularly which means that his nervous system has been affected, possibly because of a shock,” the doctor was quoted by TOI.

After initial investigations, police found the details of the incident to be true. A case has been filed under section 342 (wrongful confinement) and section 33 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read Highest number of custodial deaths in UP, one of the lowest in Telangana

City Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said, “Steps are been taken to suspend the police officials who were involved in the case.” He also promised an impartial investigation and support to the victim’s family. “We will ensure that the victim gets the best possible treatment,” he added.