UP Police wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 80th birthday

Published: 11th October 2022
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the state police department shared a video — a compilation of clips from films in which Bachchan portrayed the role of a cop

“Wishing you a Happy Birthday ‘inspector Vijay’. You in reel life and we in real life bring glory to ‘Khaki’ by walking on the ‘Agneepath’ of duty and truthfulness standing firmly against crime like a ‘Deewar’,” the UP Police tweeted in Hindi in a play of words.

Bachchan is one of the busiest actors of Indian cinema and he continues to spearhead the highly successful quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, which is currently in its 14th season.

