UP polls: 35.51% voter turnout till 1 p.m

New Delhi: A 35.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m on Monday in the seventh and final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, as per Election Commission data.

This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to be compiled, the EC said.

While Azamgarh registered 34.60 per cent polling, Bhadohi- 35.60 per cent, Chandauli- 38.45 per cent, Ghazipur- 34.15 per cent, Jaunpur- 35.80 per cent, Mau- 37.08 per cent, Mirzapur recorded -38.05 per cent, Sonbhadra- 35.68 per cent and Varanasi 33.55 per cent.

A total of 613 candidates are trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats spread across nine districts, which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by around 2.06 crore electorate.