This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to be compiled, the EC said.

7th March 2022 2:29 pm IST
UP polls: 35.51% voter turnout till 1 p.m
Varanasi: A security person stands guard as citizens wait to cast their vote, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling booth in Varanasi, Monday, March, 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A 35.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m on Monday in the seventh and final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, as per Election Commission data.

While Azamgarh registered 34.60 per cent polling, Bhadohi- 35.60 per cent, Chandauli- 38.45 per cent, Ghazipur- 34.15 per cent, Jaunpur- 35.80 per cent, Mau- 37.08 per cent, Mirzapur recorded -38.05 per cent, Sonbhadra- 35.68 per cent and Varanasi 33.55 per cent.

A total of 613 candidates are trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats spread across nine districts, which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by around 2.06 crore electorate.

