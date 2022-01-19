UP polls: Azam Khan to contest from Rampur

Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who has been in jail since February 2020 is reportedly going to contest from Rampur assembly seat. Khan who was the minister in the SP government has represented the constituency nine times.

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam who has been released recently from Sitapur Jail is reportedly going to contest from Swar Tanda assembly seats, United News of India reported.

In the 2017 assembly elections, he contested from the assembly constituency and won. However, his election was declared void due to controversy over his age.

Yesterday while talking to NDTV, he narrated the difficulties faced by him and his family in the jail. He alleged that they have been denied access to facilities that were available to other inmates in the jail.

Commenting on Owaisi’s strategy for the upcoming polls in the state, he said, “Owaisi cannot make government with 100 seats, however, the strategy may stop others from making government”.

BJP to finalize seats for UP

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday to be held at the party headquarters in the national capital, which is likely to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join this meeting virtually and the members of CEC whose COVID reports are positive will also join the meeting virtually.

UP polls

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.